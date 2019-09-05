



BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) — The entire Pittsburgh region prayed Nalani Johnson would return home safely, from Penn Hills to Blairsville and everywhere in between.

Nalani was found dead Tuesday afternoon on the outskirts of Pine Ridge Park in Blairsville off of Route 22, but this will also be the site of her candlelight vigil Thursday night.

From Saturday night when the Amber Alert went out for the community to help look for Nalani Johnson, the region has held her in the center of their hearts.

From when word from authorities that cell phone records from the woman charged in Nalani’s kidnapping were linked to Blairsville on Saturday evening, to when she was found deceased at Pine Ridge Park, Blairsville and the community has jumped into action.

“Nalani is all of our sisters, all of our nieces and all of our daughters,” said Nadia Tillman of the Blairsville Helping Hand community organizing and charity organization. “She was found in Blairsville, we are now her extended family. The local businesses have come out in droves, we’ve actually had to turn some people away we received so much. Blairsville is a small town, but we have a big heart.”

Organizers of tonight’s candlelight vigil said there isn’t a person in Blairsville who hasn’t been affected by the child’s horrific death and they were moved to action.

From balloons to candles to banners, local businesses have donated everything.

Organizers say there is a petition circulating to put a toddler’s playground at Pine Ridge Park where Nalani was found and to also possibly remain the park in her memory.

The vigil begins at 8:15 p.m.