PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates players, alumni, mascots, and staff visited patients and families at Allegheny General Hospital’s inpatient oncology unit.

The group did room-to-room visits and delivered Love Your Melon hats, a release said.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners work in the pediatric oncology field, fund cancer research initiatives and support the families of children battling cancer.

The visit was before Saturday’s Cancer Awareness Night at PNC Park.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

