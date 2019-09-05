



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sharena Nancy is not facing any new criminal charges today, but she is now facing a “Recovery of Real Property Hearing.”

A Pittsburgh property management company just began the eviction process against Nancy, the woman accused of kidnapping nearly 2-year-old Nalani Johnson from Penn Hills last weekend. Her body was discovered Tuesday in an Indiana County Park.

Filed in court and served just today, the docket shows Nancy owes about $45.

If/when she can’t pay that fee in time, Lobos Management will evict her from her property.

The document says she has until Sept. 18 to not lose her personal home as she sits in the Allegheny County Jail.

Lobos Management acknowledged the filing but had no comment.

The company manages about 3,000 units across Allegheny County.

