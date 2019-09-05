



BURRELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA)– Police are searching for a man and woman who may be connected to theft in Burrell Township.

On Thursday, July 25, around 2 p.m., two suspects took a misplaced debit card and made unauthorized transactions.

They went to Sheetz, located at 610 Route 22 Highway West, and Walmart, located at 300 Resort Plaza Drive.

Police say the miscellaneous items that were bought totaled $145.97.

Walmart surveillance footage depicts a white man with a thin build, brown hair, and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat with a light-colored t-shirt.

The woman is white with a medium build and shoulder-length, blonde hair. She was wearing a white polka dot blouse with green scrub-like pants and sneakers.

Authorities say the two drove a red-colored minivan.

Anyone who has information on the suspects is encouraged to call Lindsey Fleck at 724-357-1960.