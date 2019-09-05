PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man born in Morgantown is in outer space right now and he made sure to take a piece of Pittsburgh with him.

“I wanted to let you all know – let yinz know – that there is a Pittsburgh Steelers fan on board, getting ready for the NFL season,” said Drew Morgan while aboard the International Space Station.

Morgan is part of the crew aboard the International Space Station and he and his fellow astronaut Nick Hague recently did a spacewalk to make improvements to the station.

Of course, it just wouldn’t be in a Yinzer’s DNA to not take the Terrible Towel with them wherever they go.

“My parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles all live there in the New Castle area so it’s a real special place to me,” Morgan said.

