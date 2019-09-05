Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works announced that part of Wall Avenue, in Wall Borough, will be closing.
Wall Avenue, intersecting Valley Avenue, will close on Monday, September 9 at 9 a.m. for bridge repairs.
Officials say the repairs will continue through November of 2019.
Mosside Boulevard, Broadway Boulevard, Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130), Patton Street, and Station Street are detours for all traffic in this area.
