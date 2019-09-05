Work Begins On CAP Urban Connector Project, Causing A Traffic Headache Work has begun on the CAP Project and traffic around I-579 will be restricted or closed for the next two years.

KDKA Military Support Day 2019In support of our current and former military members and their spouses, KDKA-TV is partnering with the Mall at Robinson to provide our service men and women with knowledge of the valuable resources available to assist with the transition back into the private sector.