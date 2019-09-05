Comments
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Willam Penn Highway eastbound in Monroeville will have a single lane restriction in place this weekend.
Starting at 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 6 and consistently through Monday, September 9 at 6:00 a.m. William Penn Highway between Old William Penn Highway and Northern Pike in the eastbound direction.
Crews will conduct paving, concrete patching, drainage upgrades, guard rail improvements and work on the sidewalks and bridges. Signs along the closure will also be updated along with traffic signals.
No restrictions will occur in the westbound lanes.
You must log in to post a comment.