



NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) -You can get your first look at the new Mr. Rogers film, but you’ll have to head to Canada.

The 44th Toronto International Film Festival is kicked off this weekend with a variety of films.

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” begins with a journalist writing a story on the beloved legendary hero, Fred Rogers. As the trailer indicates, the reporter finds himself initially skeptical.

The movie stars Hanks and Matthew Rhys, and tells the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist who wrote a profile piece on him in 1998.

The start of the festival, North America’s largest, heralds the beginning of the fall movie season and the coming Oscar race, which is condensed this season due to an earlier ceremony date.

The festival runs through September 15. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” can be seen in movie theaters nationwide on November 22.

