Comments
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man who lived close to a daycare facility was arrested after walking onto his porch naked multiple times.
Richard Blain, 57, of Bulter was arrested on Sunset Drive on Tuesday for indecent exposure, according to a police report.
The report says Blain, naked from the waist down, walked onto his porch three different times, exposing his genitals.
He lived “a very close proximity’ to a daycare, the report said.
The alleged incidents happened while parents and children were in the parking lot.
You must log in to post a comment.