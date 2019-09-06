  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butler, Butler County, Daycare, Indecent Exposure, Local TV, Richard Blain

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man who lived close to a daycare facility was arrested after walking onto his porch naked multiple times.

Richard Blain, 57, of Bulter was arrested on Sunset Drive on Tuesday for indecent exposure, according to a police report.

The report says Blain, naked from the waist down, walked onto his porch three different times, exposing his genitals.

He lived “a very close proximity’ to a daycare, the report said.

The alleged incidents happened while parents and children were in the parking lot.

Comments