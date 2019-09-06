Comments
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man who is accused of making threats inside a church in Butler County appeared in court today.
Edwin Leech’s charges were waived to court, but he has to undergo a mental evaluation.
Leech, 43, is accused of causing a disturbance inside the sanctuary of the Victory Family Church during a morning prayer service in Cranberry Township.
Police say he declared he was a “second messiah,” and when he was being escorted out of the building, he allegedly made a statement about how this is how mass shootings happen.
Leech told KDKA today he was bullied by the church security guard.
He is charged with terroristic threats, as well as disorderly conduct and defiant trespassing.
