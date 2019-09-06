PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man police call a prime suspect in the disappearance of a Whitehall woman is still in jail.
However, on Friday morning, Douglas Berry’s defense attorney filed a motion to challenge the charge keeping him locked up.
Elizabeth Wiesenfeld’s daughter reported her mother missing in late April.
Police say they believe Berry, her handyman, may have information about what happened.
Police found Wiesenfeld’s cell phone in the South Side, and detectives think Berry used her phone after she disappeared.
Berry is a convicted felon and he’s in jail after detectives found a loaded gun inside his Liberty Borough home.
His defense attorney is challenging the charge since the judge denied Berry’s bond saying he’s the “prime suspect in the case of a missing woman believed to be dead.”
