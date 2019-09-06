PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Abington 19, Cheltenham 7
Albert Gallatin 14, Brashear 0
Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0
Altoona 33, Allderdice 29
Apollo-Ridge 22, Carlynton 7
Archbishop Wood 21, Central Dauphin East 0
Avonworth 38, Steel Valley 0
Bangor 28, Northern Lehigh 21
Bedford 13, Bishop McCort 0
Bellefonte 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Bellwood-Antis 24, Juniata Valley 21
Benjamin Franklin 8, Mastery Charter North 6
Berwick 17, Williamsport 10
Bethlehem Catholic 27, Bethlehem Liberty 22
Bethlehem Freedom 21, Parkland 18
Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Cambria Heights 12
Blackhawk 30, Highlands 13
Blacklick Valley 27, North Star 7
Bloomsburg 42, North Penn-Mansfield 12
Blue Mountain 14, Hamburg 0
Burgettstown 42, Fort Cherry 0
California 47, Avella 0
Central Bucks South 34, Council Rock South 7
Central Bucks West 35, Quakertown 7
Central Columbia 26, Lehighton 0
Central York 30, Hempfield 28
Charleroi 56, Riverview 0
Chestnut Ridge 26, Somerset 7
Clarion 42, Karns City 14
Claysburg-Kimmel 39, West Branch 13
Clearfield 24, Central Martinsburg 21
Coatesville 28, Cumberland Valley 7
Cocalico 26, Governor Mifflin 14
Conemaugh Township 35, Conemaugh Valley 0
Conneaut Area 52, North East 12
Cornell 62, Bentworth 9
Crestwood 35, Wyoming Valley West 8
Dallas 41, Hazleton Area 13
Dallastown Area 23, Penn Manor 20
Danville 35, Warrior Run 20
Delaware Valley 70, Wallenpaupack 0
Derry 35, South Park 7
Donegal 21, Columbia 13
Downingtown East 39, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 3
Downingtown West 48, Neshaminy 6
Dunmore 28, Carbondale 0
ELCO 38, Lancaster Catholic 31
Eastern York 46, Littlestown 42
Easton 55, Allentown Dieruff 0
Emmaus 49, Whitehall 21
Ephrata 58, Annville-Cleona 26
Erie Cathedral Prep 33, McKeesport 14
Exeter 48, Lower Dauphin 6
Farrell 35, Union City 0
Father Judge 28, Cardinal O’Hara 6
Franklin Regional 42, Greater Latrobe 21
Freedom 31, Elwood City Riverside 30
Gateway 44, Plum 0
Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 7
Glendale 6, Everett 2
Greencastle Antrim 42, Hanover 21
Greenville 56, Iroquois 14
Grove City 49, Corry 14
Hampton 31, Shaler 28
Harbor Creek 39, Fort Leboeuf 0
Harry S. Truman 17, Academy Park 14
Haverford 42, Penncrest 0
Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 17
Hickory 46, Mercyhurst Prep 26
James Buchanan 22, Fairfield 20
Jefferson-Morgan 42, Mapletown 0
Kane Area 47, Bradford 6
Kennard-Dale 43, Biglerville 14
Kennett 12, West Chester Rustin 7
Keystone 56, Cambridge Springs 7
Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0
Knoch 42, Beaver Area 7
Lackawanna Trail 54, Montrose 13
Lake-Lehman 36, Hanover Area 9
Lakeland 29, Riverside 7
Lansdale Catholic 47, Wissahickon 0
Latin Charter 40, Bristol 0
Lebanon 45, Pequea Valley 0
Line Mountain 54, Halifax 14
Loyalsock 30, Shikellamy 12
Manheim Township 10, Central Dauphin 7
Maplewood 39, West Middlesex 12
Marion Center 27, Purchase Line 19
Marple Newtown 50, Conestoga 15
McDonogh School, Md. 38, Berks Catholic 7
McGuffey 55, Frazier 20
Meadville 35, General McLane 28
Mercer 20, Eisenhower 14
Methacton 21, Upper Merion 12
Meyersdale 42, Shade 19
Middletown 6, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 2
Mifflinburg 48, Milton 7
Milton Hershey 20, Hershey 0
Montour 42, Laurel Highlands 6
Montoursville 49, Jersey Shore 12
Mount Carmel 42, Lewisburg 23
Muncy 24, Towanda 14
Nazareth Area 49, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3
New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0
Newport 21, Pine Grove 13
North Hills 34, Kiski Area 7
North Penn 13, Pennsbury 3
Northampton 63, Pleasant Valley 7
Northern Bedford 47, Moshannon Valley 6
Northern Cambria 28, West Shamokin 14
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Palisades 7
Octorara 35, Northern Lebanon 0
Oil City 33, Girard 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Northgate 13
Owen J Roberts 14, Avon Grove 13
Palmyra 34, Garden Spot 20
Palumbo 64, Edison 0
Penn Charter 44, Conwell Egan 21
Penn Hills 33, Fox Chapel 13
Penn-Trafford 41, Connellsville 7
Peters Township 26, Woodland Hills 0
Philadelphia Northeast 32, Penn Wood 0
Pine-Richland 46, Moon 9
Pittsburgh North Catholic 28, Freeport 20
Pope John Paul II 28, Chichester 0
Portage Area 35, Windber 7
Pottsgrove 41, Boyertown 21
Pottstown 37, Kutztown 14
Pottsville 50, Muhlenberg 13
Pottsville Nativity 36, Columbia-Montour 6
Red Land 24, Dover 13
Red Lion 26, Chambersburg 21
Redbank Valley 22, Elk County Catholic 6
Reynolds 61, Saegertown 6
Richland 54, Forest Hills 12
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 42, Moniteau 7
Roxborough 6, Abraham Lincoln 0
Salisbury 27, Wilson 24
Saltsburg 45, Blairsville 24
Saucon Valley 35, Palmerton 14
Scranton 26, North Pocono 21
Seneca Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 7
Shamokin 12, Central Mountain 7
Sharon 42, Fairview 0
Sharpsville 48, Seneca 12
Shippensburg 37, Bermudian Springs 12
Solanco 21, New Oxford 10
Souderton 37, Hatboro-Horsham 8
South Fayette 37, New Castle 21
South Side 30, Serra Catholic 27
South Western 27, Carlisle 14
South Williamsport 39, Hughesville 7
Southern Columbia 76, Selinsgrove 0
Southern Huntingdon 58, Williamsburg 16
Southern Lehigh 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 27
Southmoreland 48, Carmichaels 25
Springfield Delco 10, Radnor 7
Springside Chestnut Hill 41, Philadelphia Central 0
St. Andrew’s, Del. 48, Morrisville 0
St. Francis, N.Y. 55, Erie 22
State College 42, Hollidaysburg 7
Steelton-Highspire 35, Delone 28
Sto-Rox 43, Union Area 8
Strath Haven 49, Ridley 13
Susquenita 34, Juniata 14
Tamaqua 37, Schuylkill Haven 7
Titusville 21, Cochranton 0
Troy 36, Sayre Area 14
Tussey Mountain 34, Mount Union 7
Tyrone 28, Bishop Carroll 20
Union/AC Valley(FB) 24, Curwensville 0
Unionville 44, Great Valley 14
Upper Dauphin 78, Millersburg 20
Upper Moreland 26, Upper Perkiomen 0
Valley View 37, West Scranton 6
Warren 50, Dubois 28
Waynesburg Central 37, Ambridge 8
West Chester East 41, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 7
West Greene 51, Chartiers-Houston 12
West Mifflin 40, Trinity 0
West Perry 54, Camp Hill 8
Western Wayne 60, Honesdale 21
Westmont Hilltop 35, Central Cambria 0
Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Nanticoke Area 0
William Tennent 35, Council Rock North 10
Williams Valley 48, Tri-Valley 0
Wilmington 42, Northwestern 14
Wyoming Area 34, Northwest Area 3
York Suburban 33, East Pennsboro 19
