  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Football, High School Football, High School Football Scores, WPIAL, WPIAL Football

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:
Abington 19, Cheltenham 7

Albert Gallatin 14, Brashear 0

Aliquippa 55, Quaker Valley 0

Altoona 33, Allderdice 29

Apollo-Ridge 22, Carlynton 7

Archbishop Wood 21, Central Dauphin East 0

Avonworth 38, Steel Valley 0

Bangor 28, Northern Lehigh 21

Bedford 13, Bishop McCort 0

Bellefonte 55, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Bellwood-Antis 24, Juniata Valley 21

Benjamin Franklin 8, Mastery Charter North 6

Berwick 17, Williamsport 10

Bethlehem Catholic 27, Bethlehem Liberty 22

Bethlehem Freedom 21, Parkland 18

Bishop Guilfoyle 36, Cambria Heights 12

Blackhawk 30, Highlands 13

Blacklick Valley 27, North Star 7

Bloomsburg 42, North Penn-Mansfield 12

Blue Mountain 14, Hamburg 0

Burgettstown 42, Fort Cherry 0

California 47, Avella 0

Central Bucks South 34, Council Rock South 7

Central Bucks West 35, Quakertown 7

Central Columbia 26, Lehighton 0

Central York 30, Hempfield 28

Charleroi 56, Riverview 0

Chestnut Ridge 26, Somerset 7

Clarion 42, Karns City 14

Claysburg-Kimmel 39, West Branch 13

Clearfield 24, Central Martinsburg 21

Coatesville 28, Cumberland Valley 7

Cocalico 26, Governor Mifflin 14

Conemaugh Township 35, Conemaugh Valley 0

Conneaut Area 52, North East 12

Cornell 62, Bentworth 9

Crestwood 35, Wyoming Valley West 8

Dallas 41, Hazleton Area 13

Dallastown Area 23, Penn Manor 20

Danville 35, Warrior Run 20

Delaware Valley 70, Wallenpaupack 0

Derry 35, South Park 7

Donegal 21, Columbia 13

Downingtown East 39, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 3

Downingtown West 48, Neshaminy 6

Dunmore 28, Carbondale 0

ELCO 38, Lancaster Catholic 31

Eastern York 46, Littlestown 42

Easton 55, Allentown Dieruff 0

Emmaus 49, Whitehall 21

Ephrata 58, Annville-Cleona 26

Erie Cathedral Prep 33, McKeesport 14

Exeter 48, Lower Dauphin 6

Farrell 35, Union City 0

Father Judge 28, Cardinal O’Hara 6

Franklin Regional 42, Greater Latrobe 21

Freedom 31, Elwood City Riverside 30

Gateway 44, Plum 0

Gettysburg 21, Waynesboro 7

Glendale 6, Everett 2

Greencastle Antrim 42, Hanover 21

Greenville 56, Iroquois 14

Grove City 49, Corry 14

Hampton 31, Shaler 28

Harbor Creek 39, Fort Leboeuf 0

Harry S. Truman 17, Academy Park 14

Haverford 42, Penncrest 0

Hempfield Area 34, Norwin 17

Hickory 46, Mercyhurst Prep 26

James Buchanan 22, Fairfield 20

Jefferson-Morgan 42, Mapletown 0

Kane Area 47, Bradford 6

Kennard-Dale 43, Biglerville 14

Kennett 12, West Chester Rustin 7

Keystone 56, Cambridge Springs 7

Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0

Knoch 42, Beaver Area 7

Lackawanna Trail 54, Montrose 13

Lake-Lehman 36, Hanover Area 9

Lakeland 29, Riverside 7

Lansdale Catholic 47, Wissahickon 0

Latin Charter 40, Bristol 0

Lebanon 45, Pequea Valley 0

Line Mountain 54, Halifax 14

Loyalsock 30, Shikellamy 12

Manheim Township 10, Central Dauphin 7

Maplewood 39, West Middlesex 12

Marion Center 27, Purchase Line 19

Marple Newtown 50, Conestoga 15

McDonogh School, Md. 38, Berks Catholic 7

McGuffey 55, Frazier 20

Meadville 35, General McLane 28

Mercer 20, Eisenhower 14

Methacton 21, Upper Merion 12

Meyersdale 42, Shade 19

Middletown 6, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 2

Mifflinburg 48, Milton 7

Milton Hershey 20, Hershey 0

Montour 42, Laurel Highlands 6

Montoursville 49, Jersey Shore 12

Mount Carmel 42, Lewisburg 23

Muncy 24, Towanda 14

Nazareth Area 49, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Neshannock 34, Mohawk 3

New Brighton 38, Ellwood City 0

Newport 21, Pine Grove 13

North Hills 34, Kiski Area 7

North Penn 13, Pennsbury 3

Northampton 63, Pleasant Valley 7

Northern Bedford 47, Moshannon Valley 6

Northern Cambria 28, West Shamokin 14

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Palisades 7

Octorara 35, Northern Lebanon 0

Oil City 33, Girard 6

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 42, Northgate 13

Owen J Roberts 14, Avon Grove 13

Palmyra 34, Garden Spot 20

Palumbo 64, Edison 0

Penn Charter 44, Conwell Egan 21

Penn Hills 33, Fox Chapel 13

Penn-Trafford 41, Connellsville 7

Peters Township 26, Woodland Hills 0

Philadelphia Northeast 32, Penn Wood 0

Pine-Richland 46, Moon 9

Pittsburgh North Catholic 28, Freeport 20

Pope John Paul II 28, Chichester 0

Portage Area 35, Windber 7

Pottsgrove 41, Boyertown 21

Pottstown 37, Kutztown 14

Pottsville 50, Muhlenberg 13

Pottsville Nativity 36, Columbia-Montour 6

Red Land 24, Dover 13

Red Lion 26, Chambersburg 21

Redbank Valley 22, Elk County Catholic 6

Reynolds 61, Saegertown 6

Richland 54, Forest Hills 12

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 42, Moniteau 7

Roxborough 6, Abraham Lincoln 0

Salisbury 27, Wilson 24

Saltsburg 45, Blairsville 24

Saucon Valley 35, Palmerton 14

Scranton 26, North Pocono 21

Seneca Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 7

Shamokin 12, Central Mountain 7

Sharon 42, Fairview 0

Sharpsville 48, Seneca 12

Shippensburg 37, Bermudian Springs 12

Solanco 21, New Oxford 10

Souderton 37, Hatboro-Horsham 8

South Fayette 37, New Castle 21

South Side 30, Serra Catholic 27

South Western 27, Carlisle 14

South Williamsport 39, Hughesville 7

Southern Columbia 76, Selinsgrove 0

Southern Huntingdon 58, Williamsburg 16

Southern Lehigh 62, Notre Dame-Green Pond 27

Southmoreland 48, Carmichaels 25

Springfield Delco 10, Radnor 7

Springside Chestnut Hill 41, Philadelphia Central 0

St. Andrew’s, Del. 48, Morrisville 0

St. Francis, N.Y. 55, Erie 22

State College 42, Hollidaysburg 7

Steelton-Highspire 35, Delone 28

Sto-Rox 43, Union Area 8

Strath Haven 49, Ridley 13

Susquenita 34, Juniata 14

Tamaqua 37, Schuylkill Haven 7

Titusville 21, Cochranton 0

Troy 36, Sayre Area 14

Tussey Mountain 34, Mount Union 7

Tyrone 28, Bishop Carroll 20

Union/AC Valley(FB) 24, Curwensville 0

Unionville 44, Great Valley 14

Upper Dauphin 78, Millersburg 20

Upper Moreland 26, Upper Perkiomen 0

Valley View 37, West Scranton 6

Warren 50, Dubois 28

Waynesburg Central 37, Ambridge 8

West Chester East 41, Sun Valley/Northley Co-op 7

West Greene 51, Chartiers-Houston 12

West Mifflin 40, Trinity 0

West Perry 54, Camp Hill 8

Western Wayne 60, Honesdale 21

Westmont Hilltop 35, Central Cambria 0

Wilkes-Barre Area 42, Nanticoke Area 0

William Tennent 35, Council Rock North 10

Williams Valley 48, Tri-Valley 0

Wilmington 42, Northwestern 14

Wyoming Area 34, Northwest Area 3

York Suburban 33, East Pennsboro 19

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments