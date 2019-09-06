PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A 102-year-old local veteran and hospice care patient just had a wild ride — a hot air balloon ride, that is.
Russel is a patient at Three Rivers Hospice and a U.S. Air Force Recruiting Veteran.
He’s always dreamed of flying in a hot air balloon, and Don’t Stop Dreaming’, a Western Pennsylvania-based organization that fulfills the wishes of Quality Life Services and hospice patients turned Russel’s dream into a reality.
On Facebook, the organization said they found a balloon ride with a handicap accessible basket, allowing Russel to take to the air early Thursday morning.
The organization says Russel told them, “I don’t know why I was chosen. I’m not a celebrity and it’s not my birthday.”
“Even at 102 I can still do big things, I knew I could do it and it was wonderful.”
