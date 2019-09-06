WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who allegedly pulled out a replica Bb gun pistol at an Indiana County school bus stop was taken into custody.

According to the Pennsylvania State police, it began when a 17-year-old Indiana Area Senior High School student was waiting at a school bus stop along East Pike Road at Gorman Avenue before 8 Friday morning when a man pulled out what the student believed to be a pistol.

Police say the student reported the man put the pistol in the air, walked towards the bus stop and asked the student if the gun looked real.

The student warned the suspect that the school bus was coming and told him to leave.

He did, police say, and the pistol was believed to be discarded nearby.

When state troopers arrived on scene, they say they a “.45 caliber replica BB gun pistol” was found on the front porch of the suspect’s house.

Troopers identified the suspect as 38-year-old Michael Rifendifer but they couldn’t find him so they sent out a “be-on-the-lookout” alert that was issued to Indiana Count 911.

Indiana Borough Police Department later located the suspect on the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. Troopers reportedly took the suspect in without incident just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say they believe the pistol wasn’t pointed at anyone nor did the suspect make any verbal threats.

Rifendifer was charged with disorderly conduct and was released from custody.