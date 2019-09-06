



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– This new service is like the Uber of lawn care!

Lawn Love is coming to the Pittsburgh area. It will allow users to schedule, review, and pay for yard services instantly on a mobile app or website.

The platform uses satellite technology to review and generate quotes for any lawn service you may need right at the palm of your hand.

Users can schedule services like lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, and gutter cleaning.

“Traditionally consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service. It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners,” said Founder and CEO, Jeremy Yamaguchi.

Lawn Love has partnered with other small lawn care businesses to provide streamline operations for local business owners.

“The average lawn care company in Pittsburgh has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models. By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and Brightview,” said Mr. Yamaguchi.

Since 2014, Lawn Love has partnered with over 20,000 independent lawn contractors, completing over half a million jobs.