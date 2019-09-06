



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People will gather at the iconic Blue Slide Playground on Friday to remember Mac Miller on the eve of his death.

The Celebration of Mac Miller begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Blue Slide Park.

One of Miller’s six albums was named after the “Blue Slide Park” portion of Pittsburgh’s Frick Park. Miller rapped about his childhood memories there.

Miller died Sept. 7, but the vigil will be held on Sept. 6 due to another event at the park.

The slide now has a fresh coat of paint on it ahead of the tribute.

This summer the iconic Blue Slide at #Pittsburgh’s historic Frick Park took a beating! Now that kids are back at school, our Parks Division crews applied a fresh coat of paint. pic.twitter.com/UVEd0Vj8KF — Pittsburgh Public Works (@PGHDPW) September 5, 2019

Pittsburgh Public Works shared a photo on Twitter of the newly painted slide.