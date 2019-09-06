Comments
SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Vice President Mike Pence will speak at the 9/11 Observance at Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.
On the 18th anniversary of 9/11, Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt will deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville.
The observance will begin at 9:45 a.m., and at 10:03, the time of the fatal plane crash, the names of the 40 passengers and crew who died will be read.
The public is invited to attend, and the National Park Service encourages those attending to come 90 minutes early.
More information and updates will be posted on National Parks Service’s website.
You must log in to post a comment.