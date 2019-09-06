



MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Two men are in custody after shots were fired overnight in the parking lot of the Monroeville Mall.

KDKA spoke to police and they tell us despite what happened, the mall is still a safe place to shop.

It was just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday when police arrived on scene for shots fired near the Cinemark Cinema.

“We have nobody that’s been injured that we know of at the moment, and no property damage that we can see,” said Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole.

They say at least five men were involved, including juveniles.

Sincere Smith and Tyjair Smith are charged with criminal conspiracy, disorderly conduct and false identification.

All are from McKeesport.

“It appears that the individuals knew each other, and were involved with each other in some way, and approached the cars in the parking lot, and that’s when shots were fired,” said Chief Cole.

At one point, police say while investigating, the men ran from the scene and were found in the bushes along Macy’s Backstage mall entrance.

Chief Cole says even though events like this make the mall look bad, it is still a safe place for people to spend time.

“It’s a gathering point people go there to shop, go there to eat, to be entertained, it’s a great place, I think it’s very safe,” he said.

There is no motive at this time.