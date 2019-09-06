PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another dry and pleasant day with plenty of sunshine.
KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has bumped up temperatures a couple of degrees. We hit 82 degrees Thursday for a high. The lack of rain and the earlier than expected sunshine helped push temperatures well past forecast highs.
Today will be dry with the next chance for rain coming Saturday afternoon into the evening hours.
Highs today and Saturday should hit the upper 70s with mid-70s expected Saturday and Sunday.
As for Hurricane Dorian, the storm made landfall Friday morning over North Carolina as a Category 1 storm.
The storm has weakened considerably over the last 18 hours. It was clear to see that the storms interactions with land, shallow water and slow movement that forces cooler water up from below the surface are all coming into play in helping weaken the once-devastating storm.
