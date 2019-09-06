  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jeannette, Local TV, McKees Stadium, Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — There was a shooting at a local high school football game.

KDKA’s Pam Surano talked the Jeannette head football coach Roy Hall, who said the shooting happened outside the gate at McKees Stadium during the Jeannette, Imani Christian game.

He said everyone evacuated the stadium safely, but there are ambulances on the scene.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments