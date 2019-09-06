Comments
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) — There was a shooting at a local high school football game.
KDKA’s Pam Surano talked the Jeannette head football coach Roy Hall, who said the shooting happened outside the gate at McKees Stadium during the Jeannette, Imani Christian game.
He said everyone evacuated the stadium safely, but there are ambulances on the scene.
