



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man they say broke into multiple homes, most recently while the homeowners were sleeping.

Police shared surveillance footage of a man they say had climbed a fire escape and entered a house through an open window.

According to police, the homeowner was sleeping at the time of the break-in. The homeowner yelled and the intruder ran away.

That’s when he was captured on surveillance footage.

The same man is suspected of two other attempted burglaries in the Shadyside area on the morning hours of Sept. 2 and Sept. 5.

Police remind residents to lock their doors and windows at night.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to call police at 412-422-6520.