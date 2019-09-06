Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Shadyside jewelry store.
Pittsburgh Police say a burglar alarm at Henne Jewelers on Walnut Street went off just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.
When police arrived on scene, they say they found no signs of forced entry on the exterior of the building.
After being let inside, police say they found debris and “ceiling tile remnants” on a desk. The ceiling above was reportedly damaged and an open air duct was exposed.
Police say they climbed onto the roof where they saw a man hiding by the air conditioners and ventilation systems.
Vincent Legrande, 22, was arrested and police say he’s facing several charges including burglary and criminal mischief.
Police are still investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.