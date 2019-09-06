Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The popular Chicago rock band, Styx, is coming to the Rivers Casino Event Center this November.
The multi-platinum rock icons will be at the Rivers Casino on Friday, November 8. The concert starts at 8 p.m.
“We’re excited to have a legendary band like Styx play in The Event Center,” said Shannon Redmond, vice president of marketing at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. “Guests will be blown away by the high-energy show and performance of the band’s iconic songs.”
Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $79 a ticket, and they can be purchased at the Rivers Casino Players Club or on the website.
