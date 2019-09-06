



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lockdown has been lifted at Taylor Allderdice High School after a gun was found near campus.

Pittsburgh Police say the school security found the gun across the street from the gymnasium and called in city officers.

They took possession of the weapon.

The school was put on full lockdown mode, which means no one was allowed to enter or exit the building for much of the early morning hours.

In a statement, the school district says: “City Police are working in partnership with school police and have placed the school on lockdown as a precautionary measure. All students and staff are safe within the building. Families have been notified via the District’s phone notification system.”

The lockdown was lifted around 9:40 a.m.

Pittsburgh Police are investigating.

Also in the Pittsburgh Public School District, security has been increased today at Brashear High School due to a separate threat.

The district says it received a tip on its Safe 2 Say line.

The person behind the threat was identified and interviewed. Police say they do not believe the threat was credible.

However, students are under a modified lockdown.

Outside of the district, two other local schools are on high alert due to threats.

Overnight, state police in Indiana County announced a threat investigation at an elementary school.

Authorities say one student allegedly overheard a 7-year-old boy make a threat. Police talked with the student and his parents and determined he does not have access to weapons.

Back in Allegheny County, the superintendent of the South Park School District sent home a letter to families informing them a student had talked about bringing a gun to school

Police spoke with the student and their family and determined the threat was not credible.

