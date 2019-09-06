Comments
FORD CITY, Pa. (KDKA)– Check your ticket, you may be a winner!
A Treasure Hunt ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Ford City on Thursday, September 5.
The jackpot-winning ticket matched these following numbers: 03-04-17-24-29.
Sheetz, located at 410 Main St., Ford City earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
A winner will be named once the ticket holder validates the ticket and claims the prize. Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.
