PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Registration is now open for the 29th annual YMCA Turkey Trot in Pittsburgh.
Thousands of people participate in the race every year.
The race will be held on Nov. 28, which is where Thanksgiving falls this year.
There will be a one-mile family fun run-walk, the Turkey Trot 5k, a five-mile run, and the Double Gobble which features the 5k and the five-mile race.
You can register here on the Pittsburgh YMCA’s website.
Last year, the YMCA collected about 10,000 pounds of food and raised more than $285,000 for the community.
The race benefits YMCA food pantry programs and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.
