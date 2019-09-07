Comments
FOXBORO, Mass. (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are going to be the new home for former Raiders and Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown.
Antonio Brown has agreed to terms with the Patriots, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019
Brown and the Patriots agreed on a 1-year, $15 million deal with New England according to Schefter. The deal has a $9 million signing bonus.
Brown was released by the Raiders Saturday morning after he requested they release him via an Instagram post.
He will not be able to play against the Steelers in their season opener Sunday night.
