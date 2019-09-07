Filed Under:Antonio Brown, New England Patriots, Oakland Riaders, Pittsburgh Sports


FOXBORO, Mass. (KDKA) — According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New England Patriots are going to be the new home for former Raiders and Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown and the Patriots agreed on a 1-year, $15 million deal with New England according to Schefter. The deal has a $9 million signing bonus.

    • Brown was released by the Raiders Saturday morning after he requested they release him via an Instagram post.

    He will not be able to play against the Steelers in their season opener Sunday night.

