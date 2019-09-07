  • KDKA TVOn Air

BRACKENRIDGE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Brackenridge.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call that came in just after 5:00 p.m. of reports of a man shot in the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

When they arrived along with paramedics, a 29-year-old male was discovered with a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The victim told county detectives he was shot by an individual in a blue pick-up truck.

County Police are investigating. They do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

