



MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mount Lebanon community is rallying around one of its own.

On Friday during the Mt. Lebanon football home game against Butler, the community participated in a “Green Out” to support Mt. Lebanon High School Principal Brian McFeeley.

McFeeley was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“It’s really nice to see everyone out here in green shirts,” said Jodie Dunlap, special education teacher. “The Butler team also came out to support us.”

The Mt. Lebanon football Twitter account posted, “We love you, Mr. McFeeley #McFeeleyStrong.”

The account also shared a video of McFeeley being acknowledged before the game.

McFeeley has a wife, Keary, and two boys — Colin (14) and Adam (13).

Mt. Lebanon is selling green “McNeeley Strong” shirts, and all proceeds go directly to the family.