MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — The Mount Lebanon community is rallying around one of its own.
On Friday during the Mt. Lebanon football home game against Butler, the community participated in a “Green Out” to support Mt. Lebanon High School Principal Brian McFeeley.
McFeeley was recently diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
“It’s really nice to see everyone out here in green shirts,” said Jodie Dunlap, special education teacher. “The Butler team also came out to support us.”
The Mt. Lebanon football Twitter account posted, “We love you, Mr. McFeeley #McFeeleyStrong.”
We love you, Mr. McFeeley #McFeeleyStrong pic.twitter.com/ZCOdkrkhjF
— LEBO FOOTBALL (@mtlebofootball) September 7, 2019
The account also shared a video of McFeeley being acknowledged before the game.
Nice moment as Mr. McFeeley is acknowledged before kickoff of the Community Night home opener #McFeeleyStrong @mtlhsprincipal @MTLSD @MtLebanonSports pic.twitter.com/5S7Jf17yTi
— LEBO FOOTBALL (@mtlebofootball) September 6, 2019
McFeeley has a wife, Keary, and two boys — Colin (14) and Adam (13).
Mt. Lebanon is selling green “McNeeley Strong” shirts, and all proceeds go directly to the family.
