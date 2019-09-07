Comments
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greene County woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving collided with an oncoming vehicle on Route 19.
According to the Greene County coroner, 56-year-old Deborah Spacht of Mount Morris was driving south on State Route 19, just north of the West Virginia State line on Friday night.
The report says Spacht lost control of her vehicle, crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car.
She was pronounced dead at 7:05 p.m. on Friday.
The cause of death is under investigation.
