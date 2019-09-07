WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — One man has died in a car accident that took place in Indiana County early Saturday morning.

Daniel Rodkey, a 26-year-old from Indiana, Pa., was thrown from the passenger seat of a vehicle when it went off the road and into a wooded area at the intersection of Ofman and Shellbark Road in West Wheatfield Township just before 3:00 a.m.

According to the Indiana County Coroner, the driver failed to stop at the intersection, drove into the wooded area, struck several trees and rocks and Rodkey was thrown through the windshield, then the car ultimately landed on him.

Police believe alcohol and speed were the reasons for the crash.

Rodkey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.