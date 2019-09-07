Comments
KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A juvenile male was shot in the chest inside a convenience store along Amanda Avenue in Knoxville.
Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. and when they arrived on scene they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Despite the gunshot wound, he was conscious and responsive.
He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No suspects or motives have been made available and the police are investigating.
You must log in to post a comment.