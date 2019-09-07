  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amanda Avenue, Knoxville, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Shooting, Triangle Mart

KNOXVILLE (KDKA) — A juvenile male was shot in the chest inside a convenience store along Amanda Avenue in Knoxville.

Pittsburgh Police responded to reports of a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. and when they arrived on scene they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Despite the gunshot wound, he was conscious and responsive.

He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No suspects or motives have been made available and the police are investigating.

Comments