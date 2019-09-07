Comments
EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — The late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been memorialized on a mural in East Liberty.
Work was completed on the project Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death.
Artist Kyle Holbrook led the community project.
“He never forgot. … always repped the city,” Holbrook said. “And I think he’s someone Pittsburghers all around the world can be proud of.”
Holbrook also mentioned Miller when they painted a mural near the same location 11 years ago.
