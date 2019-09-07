Filed Under:East Liberty, Kyle Holbrook, Local TV, Mac Miller, Mural, Pittsburgh News


EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — The late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller has been memorialized on a mural in East Liberty.

Work was completed on the project Saturday, the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death.

RELATED STORIES:

Artist Kyle Holbrook led the community project.

“He never forgot. … always repped the city,” Holbrook said. “And I think he’s someone Pittsburghers all around the world can be proud of.”

Holbrook also mentioned Miller when they painted a mural near the same location 11 years ago.

Comments