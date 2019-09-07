Filed Under:Child Abduction, Funeral, Local TV, Mount Ararat Baptist Church, Nalani Johnson, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nalani Johnson was laid to rest today at Mount Ararat Church in Pittsburgh.

“We can’t believe she’s gone, a lot of people are just in a daze like, ‘Why’d this happen, why her?'” Asked Valarie Hamer, a family friend.

It was a sad farewell and her viewing was followed by a funeral.

Nalani Johnson is the toddler who was found dead in an Indiana County Park on Tuesday after an Amber Alert was sent out regarding her disappearance last weekend.

Sharena Nancy is suspected of kidnapping and killing Nalani and the Allegheny County District Attorney said he expects to file homicide charges once the medical examiner autopsy results are completed.

