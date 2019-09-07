



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s not officially fall yet, but this weekend’s cooler temps means it’s time to bust out the pumpkin spice.

KDKA meteorologist Kristin Emery says our first full weekend of September is bringing us seasonably cool temperatures and a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

A trough of low pressure will swing through our region this afternoon. We’ll get some clouds and a chance of a brief shower or sprinkle in spots.

Otherwise, the weather will be mild and pleasant with highs in the lower to mid-70s which is about 5 degrees below normal for this point in September.

If you like the heat, wait for Tuesday and Wednesday when Kristin Emery says the 80s return. We may even flirt with 90 degrees in spots briefly.

That’s our next real chance of showers and storms as a front swings through Wednesday, cooling us back down to the lower 80s by Thursday.

