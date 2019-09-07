  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMFriends
    3:30 PMPatriot Games
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Corry, Erie County, Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Police Chase, Police Pursuit, State Trooper


CORRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple State Troopers were injured after a police chase in Erie County ended with a crash.

On Twitter, Troop E State Police shared a photo of a State Trooper vehicle completely flipped upside down at the intersection of North and West Smith Street in Corry, Erie County.

Police say the troopers were helping Corry City Police try to catch burglary suspects.

The chase ended when the suspect driving smashed their vehicle into the patrol car.

Two troopers were flown to UPMC Hamot. They sustained injuries, but Troop E says their condition is stable.

The burglary suspect was taken into custody.

Comments