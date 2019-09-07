CORRY, Pa. (KDKA) – Multiple State Troopers were injured after a police chase in Erie County ended with a crash.
On Twitter, Troop E State Police shared a photo of a State Trooper vehicle completely flipped upside down at the intersection of North and West Smith Street in Corry, Erie County.
Pursuit ends in crash: Suspects in custody. State Police were assisting Corry City Police in a pursuit of burglary suspects when the suspect vehicle crashed into their patrol car at the intersection of North and West Smith Street in Corry. Troopers were flown to UPMC Hamot. pic.twitter.com/NSCzk3QDMQ
— TroopE (@PSPTroopEPIO) September 7, 2019
Police say the troopers were helping Corry City Police try to catch burglary suspects.
The chase ended when the suspect driving smashed their vehicle into the patrol car.
Update on Trooper status: Moderate injuries but stable condition. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers. Families asking for privacy with their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/MnCXtZr6bE
— TroopE (@PSPTroopEPIO) September 7, 2019
Two troopers were flown to UPMC Hamot. They sustained injuries, but Troop E says their condition is stable.
The burglary suspect was taken into custody.
