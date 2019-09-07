Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A man reportedly called West Mifflin 911 and said he was surrendering himself to the police for killing his mother.
According to Allegheny County Police, they responded to 713 Shady Lane where they found 42-year-old Kenneth Burdick standing on the front porch of the house just after 7 a.m. Saturday.
Police say they found Burdick’s 80-year-old mother dead inside.
Burdick turned himself over to police peacefully, according to the press release.
County Police launched an investigation and learned of a history of domestic disturbance calls to the residence. There were no active PFAs, police say.
Burdick has been transported to the Allegheny County Jail where he will await arraignment.
