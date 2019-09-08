Comments
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 3-year-old boy from Karns City was missing after authorities came to take him into custody. He has since been found.
According to State Police, troopers and Child and Youth Services came to Armstrong Run Road on Friday to take 3-year-old Hollen Hile into custody on Friday.
Before they arrived, the child’s father, Patrick Hile, was reportedly seen fleeing into the woods.
Police say there’s a camp in the area of Armstrong Run, Hillville and Seybertown roads. That’s where they think Patrick may have taken Hollen.
State Police searched the area initially and didn’t find the boy.
He was found a few days later on Sunday.
