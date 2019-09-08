Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot Sunday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of Fingal Street in Duquesne Heights and when they arrived they found a juvenile male suffering from a single gunshot wound inside a home.
EMS transported him to a local hospital.
Inside the home was another juvenile male who has been taken in for questioning.
No charges have been filed and the name of the victim has not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.