Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – Police officers sent out a big “thank you” after the country band Florida Georgia Line gave their department a new K9 officer.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of the band and the newest member of the Indianapolis PD.
In the post, the police thanked Florida Georgia Line.
The duo was just at the KeyBank Pavilion as part of their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.” On Aug. 2, the band performed in Burgettstown alongside Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Hardy.
You must log in to post a comment.