INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – Police officers sent out a big “thank you” after the country band Florida Georgia Line gave their department a new K9 officer.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department posted a picture on Facebook of the band and the newest member of the Indianapolis PD.

In the post, the police thanked Florida Georgia Line.

(Photo Credit: Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department News/Facebook)

The duo was just at the KeyBank Pavilion as part of their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.” On Aug. 2, the band performed in Burgettstown alongside Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Hardy.

