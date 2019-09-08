SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A motorcyclist led State Police on a 36-minute chase through five townships and the City of New Castle.

Pennsylvania State Police New Castle say 27-year-old Brooks Robinson was wanted for vehicle theft. Police were dispatched to Shady Lane in Slippery Rock Township where Robinson was reportedly located.

While police were on their way, they say Robinson left on his motorcycle.

State Police were able to find him traveling eastbound on State Route 488 in Butler County.

They tried to stop Robinson, but police say he fled. Police chased him back into Lawrence County.

The chase continued for another 36 minutes, through Perry, Muddy Creek, Slippery Rock, Wayne and Shenango townships. The chase also went into New Castle.

According to police, the chase ended when Robinson fled on foot.

Police ran after him and Robinson was apprehended afterward.

He’s charged with a felony count of flight to avoid apprehension, several misdemeanors and 15 summary traffic violations.