PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A body was found near railroad tracks on the North Side.
Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a call of a body seen near the railroad tracks at Anderson Street by North Canal Street just before 8:15 p.m. Saturday night.
When they arrived, police say they found a male in his 40s or 50s who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide and Mobile Crime Unit detectives process the scene.
The cause of death is undetermined and police are investigating.
