



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Patriots tried to trade for Antonio Brown, but the Steelers did not want to trade to them, according to reports.

The Steelers reportedly didn’t want to trade Brown to the Patriots back in March, NFL insider Adam Schefter says.

Patriots tried to trade for Antonio Brown in March, but Steelers did not want to trade him to a rival. So instead of having to give up a pick or picks for him in March, Patriots get Brown without having to compensate another team in September. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019

Now, the Patriots have Brown without having to trade any of their players to another team.

As Bob Pompeani says: the plot thickens.

Brown was released by the Raiders Saturday morning after he requested they release him via an Instagram post.

Shortly after he was released, Brown and the Patriots agreed on a 1-year, $15 million deal with New England according to Schefter. The deal has a $9 million signing bonus.