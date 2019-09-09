



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a teenager, who was shot in Duquesne Heights over the weekend, died from his injuries.

Neighbors who live on Fingal Street tell KDKA what happened is truly tragic. They say the two teens involved were friends and were often seen together in the area.

According to Pittsburgh Police, it was around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when they got a call about a shot fired along Fingal Street.

Bullet holes can be seen through the window of the home.

Police say when they arrived on scene, 16-year-old Alexander Alman was suffering from a single gunshot wound and in critical condition.

He died hours later at UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Neighbors tell KDKA they believe the two teens were playing with the gun inside the home when it went off.

They say Alman was shot in the head.

Alman was a student at Brashear High School. The Pittsburgh Public School District put out this statement about his passing:

“It is with deep sadness that we report the tragic passing of Alexander Alman, an 11th grader of Pittsburgh Brashear High School. Alexander was the victim of an accidental shooting. Described as a kind student with a good heart, Alexander will be missed by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with Alexander’s family and friends during this difficult time. “We care a great deal about the health and wellness of our students and staff. Student and employee assistance providers are on hand at Pittsburgh Brashear to provide support to anyone who needs it. A letter will be sent home to families today that shares strategies for supporting their adolescent in coping with this loss. “We request that the media respect the privacy of the Pittsburgh Brashear school community. This will be the only comment on behalf of the District and all of our employees related to this tragedy.”

Police tell KDKA’s Lindsay Ward a juvenile male, who was in the house at the time of the incident, was being questioned by police.

At this time, no one has been arrested or charged and investigators have not released details on the type of gun or its owner.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.