



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in East Pittsburgh.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reported a heavy police presence in the 100 block of Prospect Street in East Pittsburgh just after 10 p.m. Monday night.

Heavy police presence in the 100 block of Prospect Street in East Pittsburgh. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/FjXaNX52JL — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) September 10, 2019

State Police said multiple people were taken away with injuries, but they wouldn’t say how many people were transported.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The incident happened in the Prospect Terrace Complex.

Police say a suspect is in custody and is also being treated at the hospital.

