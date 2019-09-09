PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a Fifth Avenue bank robbery.
According to Pittsburgh Police, they responded to a robbery in progress at the Citizens Bank on the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday.
Police say their investigation led them to determine a man handed a teller a note demanding cash.
The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money to the robber, police say.
After getting the money, the suspect left the bank.
Police describe the suspect as a man between 35 and 40 years old standing at either 5 feet and 6 inches or 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He’s bald and has a mustache.
At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing dark ski glasses, a dark ball cap and dark clothing.
Police are investigating.
