PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are looking for a man who is a suspect in a Fifth Avenue bank robbery.

According to Pittsburgh Police, they responded to a robbery in progress at the Citizens Bank on the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Police say their investigation led them to determine a man handed a teller a note demanding cash.

The teller gave an undisclosed amount of money to the robber, police say.

After getting the money, the suspect left the bank.

Police describe the suspect as a man between 35 and 40 years old standing at either 5 feet and 6 inches or 5 feet and 7 inches tall. He’s bald and has a mustache.

At the time of the robbery, police say he was wearing dark ski glasses, a dark ball cap and dark clothing.

Police are investigating.

