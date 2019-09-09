PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–A starting football player for Gateway High School is under arrest in connection with an armed robbery in August.

Eighteen-year-old Jaquan Thomas, of Monroeville, was arrested at school Monday morning on charges he robbed two people at gunpoint at Cambridge Square Apartments.

No one was hurt and the victims were able to flag down police after the robbery.

The victims told police they knew one of the robbers as Jaquan. They were able to identify him through social media posts and they knew he played football.

Thomas is a senior who was a receiver and defensive back at Gateway High School.

“There is so much potential in that age. You could grow up and go to college, be somebody, but you chose a life of crime. And this is what happens,” said apartment resident Darren Stafford.

Thomas faces six felony counts including robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

He’s in jail on $50,000 straight bond.