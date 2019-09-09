  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Bob Pompeani
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–It is one of the unique ways the Penguins reach out and thank their most devoted fans.

Every year, Penguins players hand-deliver tickets to some of their season ticket holders.

Jake Guentzel made a local family’s day on Monday.

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Bullano)

Andrew Dickson, Matt Olbrys and his brother Nick all share a pack of season tickets.

They’ve been season ticket holders for the last 14 years.

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Bullano)

“I remember it was the year after Sid got drafted we got our first real jobs and that was our first big purchase was season tickets,” said Dickson.

They knew a Pens player was coming to deliver their tickets, but they just didn’t know who.

Then, the Fed-Ex truck pulled up and out popped Jake Guentzel.

(Photo Credit: Jennifer Bullano)

Not only was he there to deliver the tickets, but he also helped celebrate two birthdays.

