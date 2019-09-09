



JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – The community is mourning the loss of a man who was fatally shot outside a Jeannette High School football game.

“He had ‘Uncle Piggy’ for a nickname ever since we were all little. He was a wonderful man…I don’t know.”

Alexis Meyers is Dameian Williams niece. You could feel her pain as she stood in front of the memorial and talked to KDKA’s Brenda Waters.

The nickname “Uncle Piggy” is spelled put in styrofoam cups beside the victim’s picture.

Meyers says this is what she would say to the man police say shot and killed her uncle: “Why? You could’ve done something else. You didn’t have to do this, there were other ways to go about it.”

Police say 48-year-old Williams was shot Friday night by 40-year-old Greg Harper.

The two got into an argument at the upper gate at McKee Stadium. Investigators say Harper pulled out a gun and shot Williams in the stomach.

He died at the hospital and Harper was arrested.

The Superintendent of the Jeannette School District says McKee Stadium is the focal point of the city on a Friday night — a place of pride.

“We’ve got students that are directly affected, immediate family, but it’s not only that. We’ve got over 1,000 students in our district and I am sure that every student is connected to what happened in some way.”

With that said, counseling was provided today for students and faculty. The district has also talked to Jeannette Police about beefing up security at games.

“By Friday night, we’ll have those all in place for the game Friday night. We just want to return back to normal.”

Olivia VanDyke is a family friend.

“I think he was everybody’s superman, everybody’s hero. There was nothing anybody could say bad about him. He was always there when you needed him. He was everybody’s go-to. No matter what the situation, we would call Dameian. He’s gotta fix it, no matter what.”

Funeral services for Williams are tomorrow. Family members are trying to get his son and nephew at the services. Both are in a local prison.