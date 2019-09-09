



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is visiting Washington DC today, joining with other mayors from across the United States to call for gun legislation.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors organized the visit that also includes the mayors of Dayton, Ohio; Miami, Florida; Parkland, Florida; Fort Worth, Texas; as well as representatives from Houston and Philadelphia.

They will be meeting with White House officials around 2 p.m.

Then, they will hold a news conference to ask the U.S. Senate to take a vote on background check legislation that the U.S. House passes in the spring. That is set for 4:30 p.m.

According to Peduto’s office, more than 275 cities across the country have signed a bipartisan letter calling on the White House and Senate to support background check.

Gun legislation reform became one of Mayor Peduto’s top priorities following the October shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill.

He has been pushing a city ordinance to restrict military-style assault weapons, armor-piercing ammunition and high-capacity magazines, as well as allow the seizure of guns from those deemed a threat.

The officers who responded to the deadly shooting rampage in Dayton, Ohio, will be honored in Washington DC today. The shooting took the life of St. Francis University student and Washington County native, Nicholas Cumer.

Those measures, approved in April, are on hold because of lawsuits claiming they violate a state law that prohibits local municipalities from regulating firearms.